Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:46 AM
Taibur stars in Doleshwar's hard-fought victory in DPL

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Taibur Rahman hit an aggressive century as Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club made a good start to the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), securing a hard-fought eight-run victory over Brothers Union at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Sunday.
Taibur blasted a 94 ball-110 not out with the help of 10 fours and five sixes as Doleshwar recovered from a shaky start to amass 238-7 after being sent to bat first.
Brothers fought through opener Juanid Siddique but the batsman was dismissed on 97, three short of his well-deserved century, as the last batsman as Brothers were bowled out for 230 in 49.4 overs.
After losing opener Mizanur Rahman (17) and Myshukur Rahman (3) which left Brothers to 35-2, Juniad and veteran Tushar Imran, revived the hope with 92-run partnership.
Tushar was dismissed for 51, to bring the end of the partnership after which Doleshwar bowlers came back with fire to spark middle order collapse.
Juniad held the aces and kept the side flowing without any significant support from his colleagues. By doing so, he almost made the job done before Rejaur Rahman Raja removed him in the last over as the match went down the wire. Raja finished with 4-36 and was aided by Sharifullah's 2-47.
Taibur earlier single-handedly drove Doleshwar to the safety. The next best of Doleshwar's innings was 34 by opener Imranuzzman was the evidence of how one-man show was their innings. Marshal Ayub scored 26 while Enamul Haque Junior made 23. Saqlain Sajib took 2-27 for Brothers. BSS


