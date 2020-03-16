Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:46 AM
Players forget handshake-ban in Bangabandhu DPL

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) put a bar on handshake and spiting on ball to rub the shine off, the players were seen to do it repeatedly during the first round of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
At the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, defending champions Abahani played against Partex Sporting Club after a short opening ceremony.
The players though didn't handshake as per the norms during when they came to the toss, later at the end of the game, it was seen Mushfiqur Rahim did it with Partex captain Tasamul Haque. And also the other players did it, forgetting the bar.
Later, Mushfiqur Rahim cleared the air by saying that he actually forgot the ban and did it as he has long been habituated by it.
"To be honest, I forgot it. I think other players also forgot it because we are not habituated by this situation. As cricketers after the game, we always shake hands," he said after the match.
"So far I know, we shouldn't spit on the ball as we do it to take the shine off from the ball. Also the team management bans handshaking."
Amid the coronavirus fear, the Bangabandhu DPL kick-started on Sunday but the BCB restricted the entrance of the spectators in the ground.
All of the clubs provided sanitizer to the players to wash the hands repeatedly.
"We are told to keep distance from other. During the drinks break, sanitizer was provided to wash the hands. Everyone is alert about the coronavirus. There was water bottle for every players and no one used others' bottle. We tried to be safe during the game," Mushfiqur said.
The Abahani captain also gave a message to the fans, urging them to be safe in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.
"Bangladesh is a cricket-frenzied nation. So, I will urge them to be alert and use the mask. As coronavirus spreads very quickly..I think our fans should be alert because we love them."     -BSS


