Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:46 AM
Old DOHS stuns mighty Legends of Rupganj

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Old DOHS produced the first upset of the season in the very first day of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they stunned title aspirant Legends of Rupganj by 25 runs at BKSP-4 ground on Sunday.
Asked to bat first, Old DOHS amassed 230 before being all out in 49 overs but their bowlers defended it well, having bowled Legends out for 205 in 50 overs to achieve a memorable victory.
Largely formed by the young players, DOHS showed the capability of becoming a dark horse in the league indeed. Opener Asiful Islam Emon scored 59 while his fellow opener Rakhin Ahmed made 48 as the duo shared a 106 runs partnership.
Emon was the first one to go and with his departure, Legends sparked a collapse in their batting line up.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the other notable contributor with 35 while Pritom Kumar chipped-in-with 33.
Sohag Gazi scalped 3-54 for Legends while Mohammad Shahid and Al-Amin Hossain bagged two wickets apiece.
As it looked, Legends would make the target a cake-walk, Mohammad Rashid and Avishek Das, the two new ball bowlers of DOHS made the life hell for them.
Both of them picked up three wickets apiece to trigger a sensational collapse to Legends batting line up. At the same time, their disciplined bowling meant Legends never could maintain a healthy run rate.
Along with the two new ball bowlers, spinners Aliss Al Islam and Rakibul Hasan, the Under-19 star caused the most damage of Legends by snaring two wickets apiece.
Opener Pinak Ghosh was the highest scorer for Legends with 57. Sunjamul Islam was the other notable scorer with 40.     -BSS


