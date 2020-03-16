Ctg. Abahani earn 4-3 win over Bashundhara in BPL Football





In the day's match, foreign recruit Akhtam Nazarov put Bashundhara Kings ahead in the 43rd minute from a penalty while Nicolas Delmonte doubled the lead for Bashundhara in the 45+3rd minute of the match.

After the resumption, Daniel Colindres further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 59th minute of the match while Didier Brossou pulled one back for the post city team Chattogram Abahani in the 64th minute.

Nixon Brizolara reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 67th minute from a penalty while he leveled the margin scoring his second and third for Chattogram Abahani in the 87th minute. It was Matthew Chinedu who sealed the victory for Chattogram Abahani scoring the fourth goal in the 90+5th minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the first half but Chattogram Abahani came back strongly and notched their deserving victory scoring the all four goals in the second half. The day's win saw, Chattogram Abahani Limited moved the top of the table with 13 points from six matches while Bashundhara Kings with the day's second defeat in the league, stand at sixth position with 10 points from six outings. -BSS



































Chattogram Abahani Limited, came from behind, to register a hard-fought 4-3 goals victory over holder Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League Football held today (Sunday) at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.In the day's match, foreign recruit Akhtam Nazarov put Bashundhara Kings ahead in the 43rd minute from a penalty while Nicolas Delmonte doubled the lead for Bashundhara in the 45+3rd minute of the match.After the resumption, Daniel Colindres further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 59th minute of the match while Didier Brossou pulled one back for the post city team Chattogram Abahani in the 64th minute.Nixon Brizolara reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 67th minute from a penalty while he leveled the margin scoring his second and third for Chattogram Abahani in the 87th minute. It was Matthew Chinedu who sealed the victory for Chattogram Abahani scoring the fourth goal in the 90+5th minute of the match.Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the first half but Chattogram Abahani came back strongly and notched their deserving victory scoring the all four goals in the second half. The day's win saw, Chattogram Abahani Limited moved the top of the table with 13 points from six matches while Bashundhara Kings with the day's second defeat in the league, stand at sixth position with 10 points from six outings. -BSS