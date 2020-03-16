Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:46 AM
latest
Home Sports

Ctg. Abahani earn 4-3 win over Bashundhara in BPL Football

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Chattogram Abahani Limited, came from behind, to register a hard-fought 4-3 goals victory over holder Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League Football held today (Sunday) at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.
In the day's match, foreign recruit Akhtam Nazarov put Bashundhara Kings ahead in the 43rd minute from a penalty while Nicolas Delmonte doubled the lead for Bashundhara in the 45+3rd minute of the match.
After the resumption, Daniel Colindres further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 59th minute of the match while Didier Brossou pulled one back for the post city team Chattogram Abahani in the 64th minute.
Nixon Brizolara reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 67th minute from a penalty while he leveled the margin scoring his second and third for Chattogram Abahani in the 87th minute. It was Matthew Chinedu who sealed the victory for Chattogram Abahani scoring the fourth goal in the 90+5th minute of the match.
Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the first half but Chattogram Abahani came back strongly and notched their deserving victory scoring the all four goals in the second half. The day's win saw, Chattogram Abahani Limited moved the top of the table with 13 points from six matches while Bashundhara Kings with the day's second defeat in the league, stand at sixth position with 10 points from six outings.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serie A doctors warn against return to training as 11 players catch coronavirus
Beckham visits empty stadium as MLS club's home debut delayed
Amid coronavirus lockdown, England's National League plays on
French football president tells club officials to shut up
Japan's Abe pledges Olympics to go ahead despite virus havoc
UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week
Liverpool left to wait and wonder after virus strikes
Want to lead from front to make Abahani hat-trick champions: Mushfiqur


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft