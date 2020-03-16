Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:45 AM
Tamim's chance to hone captaincy skill ahead of leading national team

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Ahead of leading the national team as permanent captain, Tamim Iqbal gets a chance to experiment with various things like strategy and man management by captaining the Prime Bank Cricket Club in the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
The Prime Bank appointed Tamim as the captain of their side for this season and would play their first match under his captaincy when they take on Gazi Group Cricketers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
To lead the side in domestic circuit is nothing new for Tamim who also led the domestic powerhouse Abahani Limited a couple of season ago.
But to lead a domestic side again is now significant, considering the fact that his captaincy skill will be under immense scrutiny this time as he replaced a man like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to be the captain of Bangladesh ODI team.
"Since Prime Bank gave me the captaincy, I will try to do my job perfectly. It's a chance to gather some experience too. I am really looking for it. Let's see what happened," Tamim said here on Sunday. Tamim further said a team like Prime Bank always forms the team to be the champions in the league and therefore the challenge is huge.
He said that to fulfill their aspiration they need to have a good start to the league.
"A good start is always important. Tomorrow we'll face off a team [Gazi Group] which is also in the race of championship title. I think if we can beat them, we'll have a good start which will give us the immense confidence," he added.
"As a team Prime Bank is really strong. If we can play to our potential and perform to our ability, I think we will emerge as winner."
Tamim said he felt really nice in the Prime Bank tent as the club possesses a good professionalism. "I have got a good review about this team earlier. Those who played here in the past, they said it's really a professional club. Till now the experience with Prime Bank is really good. Hopefully it will go well till the end," he pointed out.
Tamim reiterated that they won't handshake with the players as per the precautionary measurement in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
"Till now we are told to play. As our board president said that they would take necessary step if any case is found, I think the board is alert in this regard. But we have to be careful. There is no need to handshake because everybody knows the situation," he concluded.     -BSS


