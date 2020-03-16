School football final round rolls tomorrow



BFF national school football committee Chairperson Bijon Barua talking to media regarding the final round of National Scholl Football Championship on Sunday at the BFF House in Dhaka. photo: BFF

The round is beginning with the opening match between Suti VM Pilot Govt High School, Tangail and Chhagalnaiya Pilot High School, Feni at 3:00pm.

Federation's President Kazi M Salahuddin will inaugurate the round as the chief guest and Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy will be there as a special guest.

The final round is to be played by the top teams of eight divisions. The teams are split into two groups. The two top teams from the groups will play the semis. The date of semis and final are yet to be set.

BFF executive committee member and National school football committee Chairperson Bijon Barua, while briefing the median on Sunday, says, "A total of 57 school team played the primary round. One team from each division was selected for the final round. In the meantime, we picked around 50 players for a talent hunt and the talents will be given opportunities to be trained in the BFF academy."

The BFF official says that the champion team will get Taka 100,000 and the runner-up team Taka 50,000 as cash prize.

























The final round of National Scholl Football Championship, arranged by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), is set to roll tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Paltan Ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.The round is beginning with the opening match between Suti VM Pilot Govt High School, Tangail and Chhagalnaiya Pilot High School, Feni at 3:00pm.Federation's President Kazi M Salahuddin will inaugurate the round as the chief guest and Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy will be there as a special guest.The final round is to be played by the top teams of eight divisions. The teams are split into two groups. The two top teams from the groups will play the semis. The date of semis and final are yet to be set.BFF executive committee member and National school football committee Chairperson Bijon Barua, while briefing the median on Sunday, says, "A total of 57 school team played the primary round. One team from each division was selected for the final round. In the meantime, we picked around 50 players for a talent hunt and the talents will be given opportunities to be trained in the BFF academy."The BFF official says that the champion team will get Taka 100,000 and the runner-up team Taka 50,000 as cash prize.