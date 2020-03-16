

Mushfiqur smashes a ton in Dhaka League opener

Abahani captain Rahim struck 127 off 124 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. It was his 12th ton in List-A cricket. With hitting a ton in the Dhaka League opener, Mushfiqur continued on his tremendous form what he has been demonstrating for a long time.

Riding on Mushfiqur's century, Abahani posted 289 runs while batting first. While Mushfiqur ended on 127, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Mohammad Saifuddin posted 61 and 39 off 14 balls, respectively.

Before the Dhaka League takes the field, Mushfiqur registered his second double-ton in Test cricket career against Zimbabwe in Dhaka. His maiden Test double-ton has been notched against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Along with Mushfiqur, the other national stars of Bangladesh- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz- are also playing in this event.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Old DOHS Sports Club took on Legends of Rupganj and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club took on Brothers Union in the other matches of the event.

A total of 12 clubs are playing in this league. The other teams are Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Khelaghar Samaj Kalyan Samity, Shinepukur Cricket Club. -UNB



















