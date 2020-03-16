Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mushfiqur smashes a ton in Dhaka League opener

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Mushfiqur smashes a ton in Dhaka League opener

Mushfiqur smashes a ton in Dhaka League opener

Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday smashed a ton in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division League, the most prestigious List-A cricket event in the country which is widely known as Dhaka League, opener between the defending champions Abahani Limited and Partex Sporting Club at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
Abahani captain Rahim struck 127 off 124 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. It was his 12th ton in List-A cricket. With hitting a ton in the Dhaka League opener, Mushfiqur continued on his tremendous form what he has been demonstrating for a long time.
Riding on Mushfiqur's century, Abahani posted 289 runs while batting first. While Mushfiqur ended on 127, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Mohammad Saifuddin posted 61 and 39 off 14 balls, respectively.
Before the Dhaka League takes the field, Mushfiqur registered his second double-ton in Test cricket career against Zimbabwe in Dhaka. His maiden Test double-ton has been notched against Sri Lanka in 2013.
Along with Mushfiqur, the other national stars of Bangladesh- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz- are also playing in this event.
Meanwhile, on the same day, Old DOHS Sports Club took on Legends of Rupganj and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club took on Brothers Union in the other matches of the event.
A total of 12 clubs are playing in this league. The other teams are Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Khelaghar Samaj Kalyan Samity, Shinepukur Cricket Club.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serie A doctors warn against return to training as 11 players catch coronavirus
Beckham visits empty stadium as MLS club's home debut delayed
Amid coronavirus lockdown, England's National League plays on
French football president tells club officials to shut up
Japan's Abe pledges Olympics to go ahead despite virus havoc
UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week
Liverpool left to wait and wonder after virus strikes
Want to lead from front to make Abahani hat-trick champions: Mushfiqur


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft