HC questions journo Ariful’s conviction





The court asked the government to submit a copy of conviction order by Monday and set the same day to deliver its order.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Harun Ur Rashid, Executive Editor of online news portal Bangla Tribune.









Expressing surprise in the hearing the court said, "A team of 40 went to the Journalist's home at midnight to catch him. It's a huge matter."

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Debasish Bhattacharyya to call Kurigram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sultana Pervin personally and collect all the information by email before Monday's hearing.

The petitioner challenged the legality of the conviction of Kurigram journalist Ariful Islam by a mobile court.

