Kurigram DC Sultana to be withdrawn, departmental actions soon: PA Ministry



Sultana Pervin

The Ministry of Public Administration (MOPA) on Sunday took the decision and forwarded a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also minister for PA Ministry, for her approval.

Once the Premier approves the proposal, the ministry will start departmental proceedings against the DC withdrawing her from present assignment, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Sunday told media at his office while briefing on the ministry's steps against the DC for torturing the local journalist Ariful Islam Regan, Kurigram correspondent of Bangla Tribune.

He said, "We have already taken measures including ensuring bail of Ariful. He has been already released from jail. Necessary steps will also be taken to dispose the case filed against him."

Farhad Hossain said that after the incident, his ministry assigned the Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur to probe the issue amidst huge criticism from different corners as it damaged image of the government. They will recover the image taking necessary measures in this regard.

"We have received a draft probe report of the Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur. In the report, the DC was found at fault for several irregularities. Final report will be received soon. Following the initial report, the ministry has forwarded a proposal to the PM for her approval. As soon as the approval is received, necessary measures will be taken," he added.

As part of the punitive measures, after withdrawing from her present position, she will be placed under the ministry and necessary departmental proceedings will be started against her. The process has already started to take administrative action against the DC, he added.

A mobile court of Kurigram district administration on Friday night picked up Ariful from his residence and sentenced one-year imprisonment on charges of possessing narcotics. However, Ariful is well known as a non-smoker or addict with drugs.

His wife Mansarina Mitu claimed that Arif was innocent and became 'a victim of vindictiveness' by the DC commissioner for writing against irregularities and corruption".























