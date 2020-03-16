Hearing on charge framing on April 16





Sunday was fixed for hearing on charge-framing.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court deferred the hearing following defense plea for deferment.

Earlier on March 9, Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court took the charge-sheet into cognizance and fixed Sunday for hearing on charge-framing against the accused.

After long 32 years of investigation into the murder of Sagira Morshed, a researcher of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet on January 16.

The accused in the case are Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and their hired killer Maruf Reza.





























