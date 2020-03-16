SC publishes full verdict on war criminal Azhar





The SC upheld the death penalty handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

The copy of full verdict was released after all four members of the Appellate Division bench signed it. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

However, now, the convicted Jamaat leader can file a petition with the Supreme Court seeking review of the judgment.

The review petition will have to be filed in 15 days after the convict receives the certified copy of the judgment.

If the SC rejects the review petition, ATM Azhar can seek President's clemency. If the president does not grant the mercy petition, then the verdict of the death sentence will be executed.

The full text of the SC judgement reached the ICT confirmed by Mohammad Saifur Rahman, special officer of the SC.

The tribunal then sent copies of the verdict to Dhaka Central Jail and the other authorities concerned.

Advocate Mohammad Sishir Monir, the defence lawyer of Azhar, said they would move a petition before the appellate division seeking review of the verdict.

On October 31 last year the SC upheld the death sentence of ATM Azhar by allowing an appeal in part filed by him challenging the Tribunal's verdict that sentenced him to death.

On December 30, 2014, ICT-1 sentenced Azhar, assistant secretary general of Jamaat, with death penalty for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

Later on January 28 in 2015 Azhar filed the appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the verdict where he claimed innocence and prayed to the Appellate Division to acquit him of the charges.

The tribunal found him guilty in five of the total six charges it had framed against him.

Azhar was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for charge number five and was given five years of imprisonment for charge number six.





















