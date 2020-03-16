Muggers put on remand





Lipi died after she fell off a rickshaw when the muggers had tried to snatch her handbag at Mugda in Dhaka on February 29.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman passed the order as the Investigation Officer (IO), also Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Mohammad Arif, produced the four muggers before the court with a several days remand plea for them.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested four muggers over the murder of Tarina Begum Lipi.

Firearms, bullets and looted objects were seized from their possession, police said.

On February 29, Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, wife of Golam Kibria, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital soon after she was admitted there in critical condition.

Tarina, her husband, and their two children were returning to their house at Kamlapur from their relatives' house at Rajarbagh on two rickshaws. Tarina suffered serious injuries after falling off the rickshaw when some muggers in a private car tried to snatch her bag near Mugda Stadium at about 5:30am on the day.





























