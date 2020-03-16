Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Lipi Murder

Muggers put on remand

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

Four muggers arrested over the murder of Tarina Begum Lipi were placed on remand on Sunday.
Lipi died after she fell off a rickshaw when the muggers had tried to snatch her handbag at Mugda in Dhaka on February 29.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman passed the order as the Investigation Officer (IO), also Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Mohammad Arif, produced the four muggers before the court with a several days remand plea for them.
The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested four muggers over the murder of Tarina Begum Lipi.
Firearms, bullets and looted objects were seized from their possession, police said.
On February 29, Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, wife of Golam Kibria, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital soon after she was admitted there in critical condition.
Tarina, her husband, and their two children were returning to their house at Kamlapur from their relatives' house at Rajarbagh on two rickshaws. Tarina suffered serious injuries after falling off the rickshaw when some muggers in a private car tried to snatch her bag near Mugda Stadium at about 5:30am on the day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions journo Ariful’s conviction
Kurigram DC Sultana to be withdrawn, departmental actions soon: PA Ministry
Hearing on charge framing on April 16
SC publishes full verdict on war criminal Azhar
Muggers put on remand
Fire at high rise buldg in Amtoli doused
Govt mulling over closing educational institutions: Quader
‘Climate Bus’ inaugurated to make people aware of climate change


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft