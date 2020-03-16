Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:45 AM
Fire at high rise buldg in Amtoli doused

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The fire that broke out at a multistoried building at Amtoli in the city's Mohakhali area was doused on Sunday.
Ershad Hossain, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the nine-storied building of Universal Nursing College around 2:50pm near Royal Filling Station.
On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 3:55pm.
Later, the fire was fully doused around 4:10pm, he said.  
Shamsul Alam, who lives in the neighbourhood, said there is a warehouse on the building's eighth floor. It also houses the offices of Universal Nursing Complex, JR Parcel and Courier and MU Fashions. It is not yet know if anyone is trapped inside the building. The authorities could not immediately identify the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.  


