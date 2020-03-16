Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:45 AM
Govt mulling over closing educational institutions: Quader

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government is mulling over closing educational institutions in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Closing schools and colleges is being discussed at the high level of the government. We are closely monitoring the situation. We will take necessary steps at the right time," he said.
Quader, also Awami League general secretary, came up with the statements at a press conference after an AL secretariat meeting on celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the party president's political office at Dhanmondi in the city. Noting that so far 149 countries across the globe have been affected by the virus, he said, "The coronavirus has created panic and anxiety across the world. Our people are also anxious about the disease."
Chinese authorities, however, sent a letter to the Bangladesh government sharing their experiences on controlling the disease as the epicentre of the virus, the minister said, adding that Bangladesh is ready to combat the disease as the government as well as AL are prepared as per directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. About the progress of the Padma Bridge construction work, Quader said 26 spans out of 41 have already been installed.
Informing that about 250 Chinese workers, out of some 1,000, had gone home on leave and some of them have already returned, he said the construction work of the bridge will face no problem even if the coronavirus-related situation prevails for two more months.
The work is progressing as per the target of completing the construction by June 2021, Quader said, adding, "Installation of all 41 spans will be completed by July this year."     -BSS


