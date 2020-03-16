‘Climate Bus’ inaugurated to make people aware of climate change





"We must convey the message from every corner across the country about the impact of climate change and various measures about how to combat its impact," he made this comment at an inauguration of Climate Bus programme organized by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Speaking as chief guest at the inauguration session, the Environment Minister said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given importance to environment conservation and protection.

" And now this 'Climate Bus' is being introduced at the time when the whole nation is celebrating Mujib Year with profound respect, will create dynamic changes through mass awareness of climate change impact issues across the country.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, he said, students and young generation will know many things on climate change and its impact.

This 'Climate Bus' is being implemented by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust, is part of the project titled ' Branding Planning Implementation' with the cost of one crore fifty lakh. Talking about this special 'Climate Bus' the Environment Minister also informed that 'The Climate Bus' is consisted with digital LED display, mobile 3d cinema, interactive documentary, solar panel for green energy, availability of WiFi and an archive with adequate information on climate change.

This 'Climate Bus' will spread the message on various current significant issues on climate change, global warming, the causes of carbon emission, how to decrease the carbon emission and various traditional tools as an adaptive measures by travelling different parts of the country, he added.

Besides, different awareness based television ads and radio ads focusing on environment and climate change, theme song and documentary will be displayed through the 'Climate Bus' in every corner of the country, he said.

Secretary Ziaul Hassan NDC of the MEFCC and Project Director Md Mokhtar Ahmed also spoke at the inauguration programme.

Environment Minister also noted that the government is committed to combating the impact of climate change.

Already government has completed the Action Plan and Strategies to fight the bad impact of climate change, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina created Climate Change Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2009-10 with her own initiatives.

Government takes various initiatives under this fund including different adaptive and resilience measures and research works to address the negative impacts of the climate change.





















