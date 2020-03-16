Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:44 AM
latest
Home Back Page

‘Climate Bus’ inaugurated to make people aware of climate change

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday inaugurated a "Climate Bus" programme on the occasion of 'Mujib Year.
"We must convey the message from every corner across the country about the impact of climate change and various measures about how to combat its impact," he made this comment at an inauguration of Climate Bus programme organized by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
Speaking as  chief guest at the inauguration session, the Environment Minister said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given importance to environment conservation and protection.
" And now this 'Climate Bus' is being introduced at the time when the whole nation is celebrating Mujib Year with profound respect, will create dynamic changes through mass awareness of climate change impact issues across the country.
On the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, he said, students and young generation will know many things on climate change and its impact.
This 'Climate Bus' is being implemented by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust, is part of the project titled ' Branding Planning Implementation' with the cost of one crore fifty lakh. Talking about this special 'Climate Bus' the Environment Minister also informed that 'The Climate Bus' is consisted with digital LED display, mobile 3d cinema, interactive documentary, solar panel for green energy, availability of WiFi and an archive with adequate information on climate change.
 This 'Climate Bus' will spread the message on various current significant issues on climate change, global warming, the causes of carbon emission, how to decrease the carbon emission and various traditional tools as an adaptive measures by travelling different parts of the country, he added.
Besides, different awareness based television ads and radio ads focusing on environment and climate change, theme song and documentary will be displayed through the 'Climate Bus' in every corner of the country, he said.
Secretary Ziaul Hassan NDC of the MEFCC and Project Director Md Mokhtar Ahmed also spoke at the inauguration programme.
Environment Minister also noted that the government is committed to combating the impact of climate change.
Already government has completed the Action Plan and Strategies to fight the bad impact of climate change, he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina created Climate Change Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2009-10 with her own initiatives.
Government takes various initiatives under this fund including different adaptive and resilience measures and research works to address the negative impacts of the climate change.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions journo Ariful’s conviction
Kurigram DC Sultana to be withdrawn, departmental actions soon: PA Ministry
Hearing on charge framing on April 16
SC publishes full verdict on war criminal Azhar
Muggers put on remand
Fire at high rise buldg in Amtoli doused
Govt mulling over closing educational institutions: Quader
‘Climate Bus’ inaugurated to make people aware of climate change


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft