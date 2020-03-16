Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020
4 muggers suspected of killing woman in Mugda held

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police has arrested four suspects in connection with the death of a woman in Mugda last month.
The arrested persons were identified as  Md Mizuan Mia, Sheikh Liton, Md Abdul Aziz and Md Rafiq Hawladar, They were nabbed during raids in different parts of the capital on Saturday, according to DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman.
Police also recovered firearms, bullets and some stolen valuables from the possession of the four men.
"The car used in the robbery has been seized. We also recovered firearms and bullets from them," ADC Shahidur told the Daily Observer.
On February 29, Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, sustained fatal injuries to her head when she fell off a rickshaw as a mugger from inside a car, forcibly tugged at her bag near Mugda Stadium.
She was treated first at Mugda General Hospital and then at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) but her condition did not improve. She passed away around 6:45am on February 29, the day she was mugged.
Lipi and her husband Golam Kibria were residents of Sylhet, who had come to visit relatives in Dhaka on February 24. They were on their way to Kamalapur Railway Station to catch an early morning train back to Sylhet when the tragedy struck.
According to Mugda Police OC Pralay Kumar Saha, Lipi was on the rickshaw with her elder son Shahriar Rinki, 15, while her husband and their daughter, Tamisa Binte Kibria, 6, were on another rickshaw.


