European buyers urging Pak textile exporters to delay shipments





Europe is now the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, declared the World Health Organisation on Friday.

The Europe Union (EU) is the second biggest trading partner of Pakistan where around 20 per cent of Pakistani exports have duty-free access while 70pc avails preferential treatment.

However, since the coronavirus outbreak, things looking testy. According to a news report, Zara's parent Inditex would temporarily close all its stores in Spain from Saturday due to coronavirus. Other major brands are likely to follow suit.

Talking to Dawn, Chief Coordinator Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said two major developments have taken place since coronavirus cases emerged in European countries. "Some EU importers of textile have started asking Pakistani suppliers to slowdown their production while others are seeking late deliveries by one to one and a half months," he explained.









When asked whether exporters have followed the request of production slowdown, he said, export units continue to produce goods in a bid to meet the now delayed shipments.

Chairman Council of Textile Association (CTA), Zubair Motiwala also said European buyers are insisting to delay shipments by one to three weeks on old orders, adding, "Fortunately, we have not received any cancellation of old orders from Europe."

Motiwala feared the situation may turn ugly as coronavirus is spreading fast in Europe. He said "amid looming uncertainty, we have continued our production."

President Site Association of Industry, Suleman Chawla said European and American textile importers have asked Pakistani exporters to continue making textile products but delay their shipments by a week. According to Chawla, exports to European countries reach in 15-21 days time. -Dawn KARACHI, Mar 15: European buyers are reaching out to Pakistani textile exporters and urging them to delay shipments owing to growing uncertainty in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.Europe is now the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, declared the World Health Organisation on Friday.The Europe Union (EU) is the second biggest trading partner of Pakistan where around 20 per cent of Pakistani exports have duty-free access while 70pc avails preferential treatment.However, since the coronavirus outbreak, things looking testy. According to a news report, Zara's parent Inditex would temporarily close all its stores in Spain from Saturday due to coronavirus. Other major brands are likely to follow suit.Talking to Dawn, Chief Coordinator Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said two major developments have taken place since coronavirus cases emerged in European countries. "Some EU importers of textile have started asking Pakistani suppliers to slowdown their production while others are seeking late deliveries by one to one and a half months," he explained.When asked whether exporters have followed the request of production slowdown, he said, export units continue to produce goods in a bid to meet the now delayed shipments.Chairman Council of Textile Association (CTA), Zubair Motiwala also said European buyers are insisting to delay shipments by one to three weeks on old orders, adding, "Fortunately, we have not received any cancellation of old orders from Europe."Motiwala feared the situation may turn ugly as coronavirus is spreading fast in Europe. He said "amid looming uncertainty, we have continued our production."President Site Association of Industry, Suleman Chawla said European and American textile importers have asked Pakistani exporters to continue making textile products but delay their shipments by a week. According to Chawla, exports to European countries reach in 15-21 days time. -Dawn