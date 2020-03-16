Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Business

Virgin Atlantic seeks 7.5b pound UK airline bailout

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020

Mar 15:  Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds ($9.20 billion) or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday.
The letter would ask the British government to provide airlines with a credit facility to help them through a potentially prolonged period of slumping revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News said, citing sources.    -Reuters


