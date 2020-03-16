Business News

Sitting in the 2nd row Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDIC) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Farzanah Chowdhury, Ministry of Finance Financial Institution Division (MFFID) Senior Secretary Md. Asadul Islam, MFFID Additional Secretary Md. Zafar Iqbal and MFFID Deputy Secretary Mohammad Iftekhar Hossain pose among others on the sidelines of a workshop organized by the GDIC at the CIRDAP center, in Dhaka recently. Held under the supervision of the Department of Financial Institutions of Bangladesh Bank the workshop dwelt on the significance of agricultural insurance for Haor region.AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal along with other Senior Members of Management, Regional Heads from different regions and Branch Managers of Dhaka Region, pose for a group photo on the sidelines of "AB Business Meeting" held at Gulshan Club, Dhaka recently. The meeting reviewed the financial performance and set strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in the year 2020.Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam MP along with other Board of Directors hand over a bouquet to MBL former chairman and Sponsor Director A.K.M. Shaheed Reza congratulating him for being elected as the Chairman of the Mercantile Bank, at a ceremony held in the city recently. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza is the Chairman of 'Reza Group', a renowned export oriented textile and apparel industry. He is also involved in Insurance, Financial Services, Newspapers, Electronic Medias and many other business and industries in the country.Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Syed Rafiqul Haq and AG Motors Director (Operations) Yousuf Aman shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on behalf of their respective sides in presence of their colleagues at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, the clients of AG Motors will be able to avail Auto Loan with a low processing fee and discounted interest rate from MTB. MTB clients, likewise, will be entitled to buy vehicle with a special discounted offer from AG Motors.