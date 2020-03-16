Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest
Home Business

As virus roils markets, Trump again threatens Fed chief

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

WASHINGTON, Mar 15:  President Donald Trump said Saturday he had the power to fire or demote Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, adding new fuel to his long-running animus toward the central bank's leader at a moment when the economy was at risk of edging into recession.
Trump told reporters that he wasn't considering firing Powell, but reiterated his frustration with the chairman. The comments were particularly striking because they came as the coronavirus pandemic shook the global economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst week since October 2008. In just a few weeks, US stocks have lost all the gains made during 2019.
"I have the right to do that or the right to remove him as chairman," Trump said Saturday at a news conference called to provide an update on the administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak. "He has, so far, made a lot of bad decisions, in my opinion."
No Fed chairman has ever been removed by a president. The law creating the Fed says its officials and those of other independent agencies can be "removed for cause" by a president. While that issue has never arisen in regard to a Fed official, the courts ruled decades ago that "for cause" meant more than a policy disagreement.
Powell announced earlier this month a half-point interest rate cut that shrank the Fed's key rate to a range of just 1per cent to 1.25per cent. It marked the first time the central bank has cut rates between scheduled policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis. And it's the steepest rate cut the Fed has made since then.
Yet, the president continued to complain that he was "not happy with the Fed" because it was "following" and "we should be leading." The president pointed to lower interest rates set by the central banks in Japan and Germany as proof that Powell had not been aggressive enough in bolstering the US economy. Economists, however, say the lower rates reflect the weaker economic outlooks than the US economy.
Trump said he's made no decision, but suggested he could simply remove him as chairman. Powell's four-year term ends in February 2022, and his term as a member of the Board of Governors expires January 2028.
"I have the right to also take him and put him in a regular position and put somebody else in charge. And I haven't made any decisions on that," the president said.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European buyers urging Pak textile exporters to delay shipments
China issued 184b yuan in cheap relending quota
Virgin Atlantic seeks 7.5b pound UK airline bailout
American Airlines cutting int’l flights by 75pc amid demand collapse
Saudi Aramco to cut capital spending in 2020
Egypt trading suspended due to coronavirus
South Asia least integrated region for trade
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft