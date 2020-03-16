EU finance ministers to hold video call on coronavirus





Mario Centeno, the chair of the "Eurogroup" of euro zone finance ministers, said in a tweet late on Saturday that the sense of urgency and coordinated effort was unprecedented.

The Eurogroup had been due to meet in person in Brussels on Monday, with an initial agenda just for euro zone members including a review of Greece, followed by a discussion on the coronavirus by ministers from all 27 EU nations. Centeno, who is Portugal's finance minister, said the meeting would take the form of a video call given restrictive measures to contain the virus, including in Belgium. -Reuters

































