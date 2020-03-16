Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest
Home Business

South Korea's February crude imports down by 11.6pc

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

SEOUL, Mar 15: South Korea's US crude oil imports in February fell 2.4per cent from a year earlier and its total February crude imports dropped 11.6per cent year-on-year as the spreading of the coronavirus in South Korea has dented fuel demand, customs data showed on Sunday.
US crude imports were 1.59 million tonnes in February, or 402,434 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.63 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the customs data. The United States ranked as South Korea's No.3 crude supplier after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
South Korea's imports of US crude have increased amid the end of US sanction waivers in May 2019, which stopped South Korea purchasing Iranian crude oil, mainly condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil.
The country's Iranian oil shipments have remained zero for a tenth consecutive month.
In total, South Korea's February crude oil imports dropped 11.6per cent year-on-year to 11.61 million tonnes, or 2.94 million bpd, according to the data.
The drop in crude oil imports comes as South Korea is coping with the region's biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China with more than 8,000 cases.
SK Energy, South Korea's top refiner, said in early March that it would lower its crude distillation units' (CDU) operations by 10-15per cent in March as exports and domestic demand have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Crude oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, South Korea's top crude oil supplier, were 3.19 million tonnes in February, or 806,220 bpd, down 19.9per cent from 3.98 million tonnes a year earlier.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European buyers urging Pak textile exporters to delay shipments
China issued 184b yuan in cheap relending quota
Virgin Atlantic seeks 7.5b pound UK airline bailout
American Airlines cutting int’l flights by 75pc amid demand collapse
Saudi Aramco to cut capital spending in 2020
Egypt trading suspended due to coronavirus
South Asia least integrated region for trade
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft