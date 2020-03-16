South Korea's February crude imports down by 11.6pc





US crude imports were 1.59 million tonnes in February, or 402,434 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.63 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the customs data. The United States ranked as South Korea's No.3 crude supplier after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

South Korea's imports of US crude have increased amid the end of US sanction waivers in May 2019, which stopped South Korea purchasing Iranian crude oil, mainly condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil.

The country's Iranian oil shipments have remained zero for a tenth consecutive month.

In total, South Korea's February crude oil imports dropped 11.6per cent year-on-year to 11.61 million tonnes, or 2.94 million bpd, according to the data.

The drop in crude oil imports comes as South Korea is coping with the region's biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China with more than 8,000 cases.

SK Energy, South Korea's top refiner, said in early March that it would lower its crude distillation units' (CDU) operations by 10-15per cent in March as exports and domestic demand have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, South Korea's top crude oil supplier, were 3.19 million tonnes in February, or 806,220 bpd, down 19.9per cent from 3.98 million tonnes a year earlier. -Reuters



















