Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:43 AM
Sundora opens 2nd outlet at Gulshan

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Beauty retailer Sundora opened its second outlet at Casablanca, Gulshan Avenue, in Dhaka on Thursday last.
Distinguished guests, beauty bloggers and city elites including Bestin Brands CEO Christian Sater, Marketing Director Caroline Billon, Business Development Manager Marc Thiry and various media personnel attended the opening function.
Sundora is the official beauty retailer of over 40 international luxury fragrances and cosmetics brands in Bangladesh including Bvlgari, Paco Rabanne, Coach, Givenchy, Acqua di Parma and Kilian.
The first outlet opened last December in Banani, where customers can experience a unique beauty retail concept and shop the widest selection of their favourite perfume brands with the assurance of quality and authenticity.


