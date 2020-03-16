Travel industry under siege as contagion spreads





US travel curbs on much of continental Europe announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday deepened the sector's misery that began after the virus emerged in China late last year and reduced traffic.

United Airlines Holdings Inc warned of US travel disruption as the virus spreads domestically and major tourist attractions like Walt Disney Co's theme parks in California and Florida said they would close.

American Airlines Group Inc and United said they would continue normal flights to and from Europe for the next week but would be reducing capacity to Europe by around 50 per cent in April.

American also said it was cutting international capacity by 34pc for the summer travel season and accelerating the retirement of its Boeing Co 757 and 767 planes.

Delta Air Lines Inc also said it would significantly reduce its US-Europe schedule after Sunday as it continues to watch customer demand.

German airport operator Fraport said on Friday that passenger numbers at its key Frankfurt airport dropped by around 30pc in the first week of March due to the coronavirus epidemic. -Reuters

















