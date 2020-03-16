Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:43 AM
EU aviation agency tells airlines to disinfect planes

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Mar 15: The EU's air safety agency on Friday told airlines to fully disinfect planes coming from coronavirus hotspots, and said passengers should be spaced out when possible and handed wipes to clean their own seats.
The Cologne-based European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) called its new guidance "the first EU-wide operational measure to control the spread of COVID-19 in Europe".
Flights have been cancelled around the world in a bid to slow the pandemic, causing travel chaos for passengers and financial pain for airlines.
The United States has announced a ban on visitors from mainland Europe from Friday, while Russia said it would limit flights with the European Union from Monday.
"We need to reassure the passengers, the airline crews and the airport staff that their health and safety is our top priority," European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said in a statement.
The EASA's directive mandates that aircraft coming from "high-risk" areas, as defined by the World Health Organization and other public health bodies, be "fully disinfected" after each flight.
Airlines on all routes are also urged to "step up the frequency of cleaning", and thoroughly disinfect any plane that carried a passenger suspected or confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.    -AFP


