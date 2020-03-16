Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:42 AM
latest
Home Business

Oracle posts Q3 FY20 results, revenue rises by 2pc to $9.8b

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Sunday announced fiscal results for the third quarter (January - March) of the current fiscal year 2019-20.
The total revenue increased by 2 per cent to $9.8 billion and it was 3 per cent higher in constant currency compared to Q3 last year, according to a press release.
Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.9 billion, up 4 per cent in and 5 per cent in constant currency. Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $1.2 billion.
GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Operating Income was up 4 per cent to $3.5 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 36 per cent.
Non-GAAP Operating Income was up by 2 per cent to $4.4 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44 per cent.
GAAP Net Income was $2.6 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $3.2 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 4% to $0.79, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.97.
Short-term Deferred Revenues were $7.8 billion. Operating Cash Flow was $13.9 billion during the trailing twelve months.
"We had an extremely strong quarter with Total Revenues growing 3% in constant currency," the press release quoted Oracle CEO Safra Catz as saying.
"These consistently growing and recurring subscription revenues now account for 71 per cent of total company revenues, thus enabling a sequential increase in our operating margin, and double-digit non-GAAP Earnings Per Share growth in Q3," he added.
The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15.0 billion. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock.
This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, with a payment date of April 23, 2020, says the press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European buyers urging Pak textile exporters to delay shipments
China issued 184b yuan in cheap relending quota
Virgin Atlantic seeks 7.5b pound UK airline bailout
American Airlines cutting int’l flights by 75pc amid demand collapse
Saudi Aramco to cut capital spending in 2020
Egypt trading suspended due to coronavirus
South Asia least integrated region for trade
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft