Oracle posts Q3 FY20 results, revenue rises by 2pc to $9.8b





The total revenue increased by 2 per cent to $9.8 billion and it was 3 per cent higher in constant currency compared to Q3 last year, according to a press release.

Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.9 billion, up 4 per cent in and 5 per cent in constant currency. Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $1.2 billion.

GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Operating Income was up 4 per cent to $3.5 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 36 per cent.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was up by 2 per cent to $4.4 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44 per cent.

GAAP Net Income was $2.6 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $3.2 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 4% to $0.79, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.97.

Short-term Deferred Revenues were $7.8 billion. Operating Cash Flow was $13.9 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"We had an extremely strong quarter with Total Revenues growing 3% in constant currency," the press release quoted Oracle CEO Safra Catz as saying.

"These consistently growing and recurring subscription revenues now account for 71 per cent of total company revenues, thus enabling a sequential increase in our operating margin, and double-digit non-GAAP Earnings Per Share growth in Q3," he added.

The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15.0 billion. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock.

This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, with a payment date of April 23, 2020, says the press release.

















