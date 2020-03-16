Draft automobile policy finalised





"The Industries Ministry is going to formulate the policy to ensure gradual transition and development of the country's automobile manufacturing industry. The draft policy will be finalized soon after consultation with different stakeholders," he said.

The minister made the disclosure while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Potentiality of the Automobile Industry in Bangladesh" at Army Golf Club in the city, said a press release.

Chairman of the Ma Enterprise Md Abdus Sattar presided over the function while Chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) Md Rais Uddin was the main speaker on the occasion.

Humayun said one of the major aims of the government is to produce world class cars with a low cost so that the country's people can buy cars at a low price. For achieving the goal, the government has taken initiatives to form the automobile industrial policy, he added.

After implementation of the policy, he said, the existing problems, including duty issues, will be solved for developing the automobile industry.

The industries minister said the government is establishing 100 economic zones across the country and implementing huge number of programmes in waterway, railway and airway for achieving the sustainable development goals.































Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday said the government has finalised the draft 'Automobile Development Policy 2020' with the aim to providing necessary supports to the locally own brand car producing industries."The Industries Ministry is going to formulate the policy to ensure gradual transition and development of the country's automobile manufacturing industry. The draft policy will be finalized soon after consultation with different stakeholders," he said.The minister made the disclosure while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on "Potentiality of the Automobile Industry in Bangladesh" at Army Golf Club in the city, said a press release.Chairman of the Ma Enterprise Md Abdus Sattar presided over the function while Chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) Md Rais Uddin was the main speaker on the occasion.Humayun said one of the major aims of the government is to produce world class cars with a low cost so that the country's people can buy cars at a low price. For achieving the goal, the government has taken initiatives to form the automobile industrial policy, he added.After implementation of the policy, he said, the existing problems, including duty issues, will be solved for developing the automobile industry.The industries minister said the government is establishing 100 economic zones across the country and implementing huge number of programmes in waterway, railway and airway for achieving the sustainable development goals.