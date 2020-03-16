Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Jack Ma donates 2m masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe

BRUSSELS, Mar 15: Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe, with a first consignment arriving in Belgium late on Friday.
A cargo plane loaded with 500,000 masks and other medical supplies such as test kits landed at Liege Airport. The consignment will be sent to Italy, a joint statement by the Alibaba and Jack Ma foundations, the Belgian region of Wallonia and Liege Airport said.
Further flights are due arrive in coming days to the airport, which is set to become Alibaba's main European hub for e-commerce shipments.
Ma has also said he will donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million masks to the United States, while urging international cooperation to fight the health crisis.    -Reuters


