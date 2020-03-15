Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:06 AM
Curfew in Manila to fight coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

MANILA, Mar 14: Manila announced nighttime curfews on Saturday and urged shopping malls to close for one month, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, as the Philippines reported its eighth death and the largest single-day increase
in confirmed cases.
The Philippines' health department on Saturday confirmed three new fatalities, including a patient in southern Philippines, bringing the total number of deaths to eight. It also reported 34 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 98.     -REUTERS



