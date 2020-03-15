Coronavirus: Saarc leaders’ video confce today





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead Bangladesh while Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi his country at the videoconference of all Saarc member countries to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region.

"Coming together for common good!," Spokesperson at Indian Military of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Saturday confirming the joint videoconference.

The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 that already hit 149 countries reached 5,436 globally as of Saturday. Besides, 145,810 new cases were reported from around the world, according to worldometer.









Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will brief media on coronavirus at 9.30pm today (Saturday) at State Guest House Padma.

On Friday, Modi proposed a strong strategy by Saarc member countries to fight the coronavirus threat in South Asian region. -UNB



