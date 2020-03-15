Pakistan limits flights, shuts borders, schools over coronavirus





The measures were announced by ministers after a meeting of the national security council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by civilian and military leaders.

"It has been decided that all borders will remain closed for 15 days," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the local ARY and Dunya TV networks. "International flights will operate only out of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports."

Pakistan had already shot down flight services to and from neighboring Iran,

which has suffered one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.

Educational establishments would be closed for three weeks until April 5, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted.

"This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris."

Pakistan borders China and Iran, both of which have been hit hard by the virus. Pakistani authorities has reported 21 cases of the coronavirus but no deaths. Most of the people with infections had recently traveled to Iran, though Pakistan reported its first locally contracted case on Friday. -REUTERS





















