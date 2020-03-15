Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:05 AM
Front Page

India shuts cinemas in Mumbai, bars in Bengaluru after coronavirus death

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MUMBAI, Mar 14: Two Indian states ordered the closure of public buildings, cinemas and bars in several major cities on Friday, with Mumbai and Bengaluru subject to differing restrictions, after the country reported its first death from the coronavirus.
With just 81 confirmed cases of the virus and a single death, India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has so far fared better than elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America.
But experts say India's already overstretched medical system would struggle to deal with a major rise in serious cases.
A 76-year-old man from Karnataka state became the first person to die from the virus in India, authorities said late on Thursday.
On Friday the state,
home to the software hub of Bengaluru, and neighboring Maharashtra, which includes India's financial capital Mumbai, both announced curbs that will impact tens of millions of people.
A spokeswoman for Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yedyurappa said malls, cinemas, bars and nightclubs would be shut across the state for one week beginning on Saturday.
Sporting events and other large public gatherings would also be included in the shutdown, she added, without elaborating.     -REUTERS


