Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:05 AM
Coronavirus in Italy like ‘a world war’ as it records 250 deaths in one day

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020

This handout photograph taken and released by Rome's Fiumicino Airport Authority (ADR) on March 14, 2020, shows a closed passenger area of Ciampino airport, near Rome, during the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP

This handout photograph taken and released by Rome's Fiumicino Airport Authority (ADR) on March 14, 2020, shows a closed passenger area of Ciampino airport, near Rome, during the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP

ROME, Mar 14: Italy recorded 250 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period - the most in the country in a single day - as the number of COVID-19 fatalities there reached 1,266, according to official data released Saturday.
The country also recorded more than 2,500 new cases of the virus in that period, bringing the total to more than 17,000. A nurse in northern Italy said that fighting the virus was like being in the middle of "a world war."
Hospitals like this one in Brescia are packed as Italy battles the scourge, which earlier this week took the life of Dr. Roberto Stella, 67, the head of a medical
association in a region heavily hit by the virus.
Views of empty streets, shuttered shops and a heavy silence greeted Italians from their windows on Saturday morning as the country spends its first weekend under lockdown in a bid to contain its coronavirus outbreak.
However, late on Friday Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte insisted that "Italy is not stopping" after a meeting with unions and businesses where security procedures were agreed to protect those Italians still going to work.
Italian media report that the government is expected this weekend to announce details of further measures to soften the shock to the economy, including moratoriums on loan payments, extending tax deadlines and making sure self-isolation is covered under sick leave.       -AFP


