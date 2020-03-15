No situation yet to shut schools, colleges: Quader





"There are lots of talks centering shutting the schools and colleges in the country because of coronavirus. The concerned authorities are vigilant and they are monitoring the situation. The government will take all necessary steps, including shutting down the schools-colleges if any situation arises in this regard," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks in a press conference at AL central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue before distributing leaflets on coronavirus on behalf

of the party to create

awareness among people.

The COVID-19 has been spread to 128 countries across the globe, he said, adding that several ministers have been infected with the virus such as health minister of Britain, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, The Australian minister for home affairs.

He hoped to prevent coronavirus in future, saying the main epidemic centre of COVID-19 is China and they have been able to control it.

About the sincerity of the government to prevent coronavirus in the country, Quader said the government is working relentlessly so that it can combat the disease with all-out preparations. -BSS

















Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said no situation has emerged till now to close down educational institutions of the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak."There are lots of talks centering shutting the schools and colleges in the country because of coronavirus. The concerned authorities are vigilant and they are monitoring the situation. The government will take all necessary steps, including shutting down the schools-colleges if any situation arises in this regard," he said.The minister came up with the remarks in a press conference at AL central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue before distributing leaflets on coronavirus on behalfof the party to createawareness among people.The COVID-19 has been spread to 128 countries across the globe, he said, adding that several ministers have been infected with the virus such as health minister of Britain, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, The Australian minister for home affairs.He hoped to prevent coronavirus in future, saying the main epidemic centre of COVID-19 is China and they have been able to control it.About the sincerity of the government to prevent coronavirus in the country, Quader said the government is working relentlessly so that it can combat the disease with all-out preparations. -BSS