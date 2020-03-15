142 Italy returnees quarantined at Ashkona, some protest



Some 142 Bangladeshis, who returned from Italy, which recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, have been quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp in Dhaka on Saturday. A number of them staged demonstration against keeping them under quarantine. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An Emirates flight carrying the evacuees from Rome arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Dubai at

8:00am, Doctor Shahriar Sajjad, in-charge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport medical team, said.

"The 142 returnees were then taken to the Ashkona Hajj Camp near the airport where they will undergo quarantine for 14 days -- the incubation period of the virus, he said.

Bangladesh brought home more than 300 of its nationals from the locked down Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel virus last month.

They were also kept under close surveillance at the Ashkona Hajj Camp before being cleared to go home at the end of the 14-day quarantine as none of the returnees showed any symptoms of coronavirus infection.

At a media briefing at Mohakhali in the capital on Saturday, IEDCR (Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research) Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said no one in Bangladesh is currently infected with COVID-19,

"Two out of the three patients have already recovered and the other underwent a test within the last 24 hours and the result came out negative. Another test will be carried out in the next 24 hours. If that comes out negative then we'll be able to release the patient," she said.

"So there's no one in Bangladesh who is affected with coronavirus at present," Dr Flora said. In the last 24 hours, the IEDCR tested 24 samples and all of them were negative.

Dr Flora said the 142 italy returnees have been tested and none of them showed any symptom of coronavirus infection.

"They will undergo many tests in quarantine Ashkona Hajj Camp and decision about them will be taken later," she said.

Meanwhile, the government announced that people coming to Bangladesh from infected countries will be kept in compulsory quarantine.

Dr Flora claimed that the situation is not critical enough to call for shut down of educational institutions.

"Schools and colleges have been shut in countries where the coronavirus situation is very bad. But that's not the case in our country and we don't feel it's necessary to close educational institutions at the moment," she said.

The IEDCR chief reiterated her call to refrain from coming to Bangladesh from abroad and noted that those travelling directly to Saudi Arabia from here do not require health certificates.

"We've been repeatedly discouraging everyone from travelling to Bangladesh in this situation. We've been in talks with the Foreign Ministry. The Health Ministry also advises to stop the practice," said Dr Flora.

Meanwhile, some of the 142 italy returnees, who were kept in quarantine at Ashkona Hajj Camp, staged a protest on Saturday, claiming "mismanagement by the authorities".

They staged demonstration in presence of police and Ansar members, saying that no doctors or health officials visited the returnees till 2:45pm.

"We are in good health -- no fever or no coughing. Let us go to our homes," they were shouting repeatedly.





















