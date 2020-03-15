Parents, guardians want educational institutions closed





Even criticizing government's directives as an unrealistic, many parents said that the government's directive to avoid public gathering is in contradiction with its instruction to keep schools open.

Because it is a fact, they said, that most of the students do not have personal transport and most of the schools also do not provide transport facility to the students.

So it will not be possible for them and also for their guardians in the capital to send their children to school without mingling with other students and the general public.

Amidst this situation students' parents think that vacating students from all the educational institutions should be a wise decision for at least two weeks.

This move will help students further not to be infected with the virus and the movement of the people in the city will decrease which is very significant step to control such virus, said eminent columnist Sayed Abul Maksud on Saturday.

"Government should shut the school now because it will help segregating people from the city to village. Students will leave the city to their home towns and gradually the city will have less number of people which is much needed now," he said.

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a Medicine Specialist, said that government's guideline not at all realistic.

Referring to the one of directives he said that the directorate had asked all students of educational institutions at secondary level to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water.

Now question is whether it has sufficient funds to ensure such hygiene behaviour, he asked.

Sharmin Ahmed, a Head Mistress of a Nilkhet Governemnt Primary School, on Thursday attended her school without her son due to fear of coronavirus.

"I did not take the risk of bringing my son outside amidst this deadly situation," she said while talking to the Daily Observer.

Criticizing government's act Ratan Mondal, a guardian of the same school, said that he was not able to understand the reason behind government's unwillingness to close the schools," he said.

"I do not understand why government is not declaring closure all the educational institutions. Already many countries including America has shut down all the educational institutions then how could our government feel free just giving some guidelines," he said.

Gayatry Saha, another guardian who came to take her daughter Nupur from the Ramkrishna High School, Gopibagh, said that she was afraid of sending her daughter to school during this outbreak of this virus.

"Government says still the situation is not that much bad that it requires to close the schools and colleges. What does it mean? Will they close the school after the situation gets worse? Or they should take precautions before," she asked.

However, criticizing strongly the government's directives Dhaka University Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani said that if any student gets infected with the virus or the overall situation of the country deteriorates, then our government will consider closing down the university, he asked.

However, people from every walk of life came with this observation at the time when Health Minister Zahid Maleque, on Monday said there is no need to close schools due to fear of coronavirus as the situation is not beyond control yet.

"There is no need to close schools due to fear of coronavirus as the situation is not out of control. We are also fully prepared; we just need to work together to tackle the deadly virus," he made this comment at a press conference at his Secretariat office on Monday.

He also urged all the school authorities to make available hand wash and sanitizers so that students can keep them neat and clean.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education asked all offices and educational institutions under its jurisdiction and people across the country to remain cautious to contain the spread of coronavirus.

















