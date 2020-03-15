2 more coronavirus patients detected: Health Minister





Two new coronavirus-infected patients have been detected in Bangladesh.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the information at a press briefing at State guesthouse Padma on Saturday night.

Of the two new detected patients, one returned from Italy while the other from Germany, said the Health Minister.

The government said flight operations between Bangladesh and different European countries and other coronavirus-hit areas will remain suspended from 12: am on Sunday till March 31. However, the suspension will not be applicable for the UK, said Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the press briefing.

Foreign Minister said the decisions will be effective from Sunday midnight.

"Like the others, we won't allow passengers from these countries as the World Health Organisation has declared Europe the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

The government will also ban entry from the countries that have banned arrivals from Bangladesh, according to the minister.

They include India, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

The Bangladeshi

students in India will not be allowed to enter Bangladesh over two weeks, he said, responding to a query.

Momen reiterated that all the returnees from the coronavirus-hit countries must remain in self-quarantine for two weeks.

Among the five infected patients till now, four came from abroad while one got infected for staying with them, he said.

However, the government has suspended on arrival-visas for all countries for two weeks from Sunday, said the minister.

Earlier, three coronavirus patients were detected in the country and two of them have recovered by the time.

Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at a media briefing on Saturday morning said two out of three patients already recovered and another underwent a test within the last 24 hours and the result came out negative.

"Another test will be carried out in the next 24 hours. If that comes out negative we'll then be able to release the patient," she said.

Meanwhile, 142 Bangladeshis returned from Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, in the morning.

Dr Flora said they have been tested and no-one of them showed any symptom of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended more flights on four domestic and two international routes on Saturday due to passenger crisis following the effect of the novel coronavirus.

Biman Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain has confirmed the matter to media.

Meanwhile, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry will continue," said Anil Malik, an MHA official, during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Biman cancelled flights for March 15 and 17 to Nepal after the country suspended on-arrival visas until April 30 amid fear of coronavirus spread.

Just when Biman Bangladesh Airlines had been going for an optimistic fleet expansion, the outbreak of coronavirus has dealt its business quite a blow forcing to make drastic cuts in its flight frequencies on several domestic and international routes.

On March 9, Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended 74 flights out of 142 on 10 routes out of 18 to some middle-eastern countries, India, Malaysia and Singapore.

Since then, Biman continued to cancel flights in different routes due to passenger crisis and restrictions imposed for coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled worldwide as most of the airliners struggle to cope with a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19, that believed to be originated from China's Wuhan, reached 5,436 globally as of Saturday. Besides, 145,810 cases were reported from around the world.















Two new coronavirus-infected patients have been detected in Bangladesh.Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the information at a press briefing at State guesthouse Padma on Saturday night.Of the two new detected patients, one returned from Italy while the other from Germany, said the Health Minister.The government said flight operations between Bangladesh and different European countries and other coronavirus-hit areas will remain suspended from 12: am on Sunday till March 31. However, the suspension will not be applicable for the UK, said Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the press briefing.Foreign Minister said the decisions will be effective from Sunday midnight."Like the others, we won't allow passengers from these countries as the World Health Organisation has declared Europe the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak," he said.The government will also ban entry from the countries that have banned arrivals from Bangladesh, according to the minister.They include India, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.The Bangladeshistudents in India will not be allowed to enter Bangladesh over two weeks, he said, responding to a query.Momen reiterated that all the returnees from the coronavirus-hit countries must remain in self-quarantine for two weeks.Among the five infected patients till now, four came from abroad while one got infected for staying with them, he said.However, the government has suspended on arrival-visas for all countries for two weeks from Sunday, said the minister.Earlier, three coronavirus patients were detected in the country and two of them have recovered by the time.Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at a media briefing on Saturday morning said two out of three patients already recovered and another underwent a test within the last 24 hours and the result came out negative."Another test will be carried out in the next 24 hours. If that comes out negative we'll then be able to release the patient," she said.Meanwhile, 142 Bangladeshis returned from Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, in the morning.Dr Flora said they have been tested and no-one of them showed any symptom of coronavirus infection.Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended more flights on four domestic and two international routes on Saturday due to passenger crisis following the effect of the novel coronavirus.Biman Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain has confirmed the matter to media.Meanwhile, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak."Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry will continue," said Anil Malik, an MHA official, during a press briefing.Earlier in the day, Biman cancelled flights for March 15 and 17 to Nepal after the country suspended on-arrival visas until April 30 amid fear of coronavirus spread.Just when Biman Bangladesh Airlines had been going for an optimistic fleet expansion, the outbreak of coronavirus has dealt its business quite a blow forcing to make drastic cuts in its flight frequencies on several domestic and international routes.On March 9, Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended 74 flights out of 142 on 10 routes out of 18 to some middle-eastern countries, India, Malaysia and Singapore.Since then, Biman continued to cancel flights in different routes due to passenger crisis and restrictions imposed for coronavirus outbreak.Thousands of flights have been cancelled worldwide as most of the airliners struggle to cope with a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19, that believed to be originated from China's Wuhan, reached 5,436 globally as of Saturday. Besides, 145,810 cases were reported from around the world.