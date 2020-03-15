‘Time running out’ hand over power to AL





On 14 March, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto demanded transfer

of power to the majority parties in East and West wing of Pakistan, which added new dimension to the movement. Bhutto, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, addressing a public meeting at Nishtar Park in Karachi said there were two wings of the country. The People's Party was in majority in this (West) wing and the Awami League in East Pakistan. If power was to be transferred to the majority parties of the two Wings, it should be given to the Awami League in East Pakistan and to People's Party in the West Wing.

The West Pakistan leaders like former governor Azam Khan, NAP leader Wali Khan, Jamiatul Ulama-e-Islam leader Mufti Mahmud, Council Muslim League leader Miah Momtaz Daulatana, Sardar Shawkat Hayat Khan, Maulana Shah Ahmad Nurani, Jamal Mohammad Koreja of Convention Muslim League, Abdul Gafoor of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sardar Moula Bakhsh Sumro expressed their support to Sheikh Mujib and demanded transfer of power. But Abdul Qayyum Khan of Muslim League criticized the activities of Awami League.

Pakistan president Yahiya Khan announces his visit to Dhaka on March 15.

Sheikh Mujib, in response to army instruction made a vow at the cost of his life to continue the movement in order to attain independence so that the next generation may lead a life in liberty with self respect.

On that day, Tajuddin Ahmad on behalf of Awami League declared 35 points instruction for conducting the affairs of the government. Chhatra Sangram Parishad, as a part of containing the smuggling of wealth to West Pakistan installed check posts in several places of Dhaka. The newspapers of Dhaka published joint editorials under the caption 'Time is running out'.

Nurul Amin, Abul Hashim, Wali Khan criticised dual majority theory of Bhutto and commented that the implementation of the theory would invite disintegration of Pakistan.

NAP leader Abdul Wali Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman met at Bangabandhu's Residence where other Awami League leaders are also present. And Sheikh Mujibur Rahman told the waiting journalists that this fight is fight by the people to live independently in an independent country.

Tajuddin Ahmed, General Secretary of East Pakistan Awami League, on behalf of Bangabandhu and Awami League, declared the 35 points instruction for conducting the affairs of the government on the eve of the planned Dhaka visit of the Pakistan president Yahiya Khan.

Later that night Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a statement urged Bangladeshis to continue the non-cooperation movement and also announced new orders for future. Adding that the Bangladeshi citizens' fight cannot go to waste and we are indomitable because we are ready to die.

People took the 35 directives of Bangabandhu as the must follow command to protest against the oppression of Pakistani rulers and to get freedom from their repression.

The directives were related to all major areas including administration, education, law and order, port operation, foreign trade, communication, agriculture, services, development, industries, flood control, bank and treasury, tax collection, insurance and trade and business and payment of pension for retired employees and salaries of government and semi-government staff and primary school teachers.

Bangabandhu in his directives called for continuing indefinite shutdown, but was very cautious about maintaining law and order and keeping internal and external trade, farm and development activities and all other financial activities unhindered.

He kept railways, roads and water transports, ports and media and hospitals out of the purview of the non-stop nation-wide strike and advised all concerned to continue their duties.

Banks, telecommunication and postal services were also advised to operate only to provide their services to the people of the then East Pakistan. But, the people involved with power, gas and water supplies had been asked to be on duty so that people don't suffer.

The non-cooperation agitation movement is in the last day of its second phase.

On March 13, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave four conditions on the topic of joining the National parliamentary committee meeting for the acceptance of these prior conditions many processions and rallies were taken out in Dhaka.

In Nishat Park of Karachi a rally is organized with the initiative of the people's Party where PP's Chairman Z. A. Bhutto proposed that power be handed over to the major parties of Pakistan and as the leader of the west Pakistan Majority party he urged for dialogues to begin with Bangabandhu.

In a rally in Barisal, National League chief Ataur Rahman Khan calls for the formation of a temporary government by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mian Mumtaz Muhammad Khan Daultana, Chief of the Council Muslim League said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's demands were quite reasonable and should be accepted to end the present political crisis in Pakistan. (The Dawn, Karachi March 14, 1971)

Syed Siddiqul Hasan Gilani, Chief of the Parliamentary Affairs of the Jamaati Islami, said that the responsibility for the present crisis lay with ZA Bhutto, the People's Party Chief, who had aggravated the situation by threatening to boycott the National Assembly session on March 3. (The Dawn, Karachi March 14, 1971)

Maulana Mufti Mahmud, leader of the Jamiatul Ulema-i-Islam Parliamentary Party said,"In spite of the disastrous gravity of the situation in East Pakistan, of the tremendous heat and pressure generated there and the scope thus given to disruptive forces, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has shown his stature and his firm commitment to the solidarity of Pakistan, by putting in the present crisis four demands that are not in the least parochial or regional, but exclusively based on a national approach."

After the directives of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the direct control of the Pakistan government over East Pakistan was virtually ceased. The control of Awami League was established everywhere except the army. Due to extreme pressure of the movement the government took a decision to hold discussion with the political parties. President Yahya Khan plans to visit Dhaka on 15 March accompanied by the Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen SGM Pirzada, Maj Gen Khodadad Khan, Maj Gen Golam Umar, Justice AR Cornelius, MM Ahmad, Deputy-Chairman of Planning Commission and Col Hasan.















