Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:05 AM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Business
Sports
Back Page
Eduvista
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
National
Observer Special
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Education
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Business
Sports
Back Page
Eduvista
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Schdule
Home
Countryside
Two-day long Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela
Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 34
Two-day long Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela
To mark a two-day long Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela, starting from Friday, children took part in a drawing contest at Rangamati Shilpakala Academy on the first day. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Two-day science festival ended on Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Parishad premises
Two-day long Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela
Learning capture workshop held in Gaibandha
69 detained on different charges in three districts
One killed, six injured in road mishaps in two districts
3 electrocuted in 2 dists
Two unknown found dead in two districts
Eight sued for issuing BD passport to Indian citizen
Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft