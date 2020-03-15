Learning capture workshop held in Gaibandha





SKS Foundation arranged the workshop under Wash in School project funded by Water Aid Bangladesh, office sources said.

Rokhsana Begum, deputy director (DD) of Local Government Section of the District Collectorate, inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Palashbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mesbaul Hossain was in the chair, and Upazila Chairman AKM Mokshed Chowdhury Bidyut and District Education Officer Enayet Hossain were present as special guests.

Among others, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Mahtab Hossain, Sub-Assistant Engineer of Department of Public Health and Engineering Arifur Rahman, Monohorpur Union Parishad Chairman Mizanur Rahman, and Head Teacher of Amlagachhi BM High School Sadequr Rahman also addressed the function.

The speakers, in their speech, described the welfare activities of the project and emphasised running the activities learnt from the project after expiring its tenure considering the interest of the students of the upazila.

Earlier, a presentation on the sustainability of the Wash in School project was done by Assistant Director of SKS Foundation Khandaker Zahid Sarwar and Technical Coordinator of the project AKM Abdul Matin through multimedia projector.

In the presentation, they said a total of 43 sanitation complexes had been constructed at the arrangement of Wash in School project and two ones were built at the initiative of the upazila administration.

Apart from it, the students of the high schools of the upazila were made aware of menstruation management during their period and hand washing through staging dramas and telling care story, they added.









DD Rokhsana Begum, in his speech, said as the tenure of the project is going to be expired very immediately, she urged all the public representatives of the upazila to make the activities continued here at the greater interest of the students.

Responding to it, all the public representatives including upazila chairman, UNO and UP chairmen gave their commitment to construct sanitation complexes with the fund of local government support programme, said Project Manager Rezaul Haque Mondal.



