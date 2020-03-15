Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:04 AM
Home Countryside

69 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

A total of 69 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat and Mymensingh, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive from Thursday till Friday morning, detained 41 people from the city.
Of them, 13 had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges. During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested 27 people along with drugs from the district on Thursday.
Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said, on information, RAB members raided Chawk Shyam Village, Sadar Upazila Microbus Stand and nearby areas at night and arrested the 27 people along with five litres of local wine, 55 grams of hemp, and different instruments used for taking drugs. The arrested were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, the ASP added.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Members of DB Police arrested a youth along with fake Tk 50,000 denomination from Goruhata area of Gafargaon Municipality in the district on Thursday.
Arrested Jewel Mia, 25, is the son of Md Abul Hossain of Dubile Village in the upazila. Officer-in-Charge of district DB Police Md Shah Kamal Akand confirmed the news, and said on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested the youth with the fake notes.


« PreviousNext »

