One killed, six injured in road mishaps in two districts





MANIKGANJ: A youth was killed in a road accident in Kouri Alamdi area under Harirampur Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Liton Pramanik, 32, was the son of Afsar Pramanik of Bhatipara Village under Gopinathpur Union in the upazila.

Inspector (Investigation) of Harirampur Police Station Mosharraf Hossen said a Manikganj-bound auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a timber-laden truck in the said area, leaving three injured.

Later, one died at Manikganj Monno Medical College and Hospital.

BARISHAL: Four persons including three students of Barishal University were injured in a road accident on Barishal-Bhola Road in the city on Friday.

Among the injured, Yusuf Sikder, student of Department of Public Administration, and GM Fahad of BU, and auto-rickshaw driver Swapon were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Nawar Haque, another injured and student of BU was released after first aid.

Injured Fahad said they were going to Karnakati from the university riding by auto-rickshaw at noon. At that time, a mini-truck dashed the auto-rickshaw from the back, leaving all of them injured.



























