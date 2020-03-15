3 electrocuted in 2 dists





BARISHAL: Two persons including an electrician were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gouranadi Upazila and Rupatali area in the city on Friday and Thursday.

A schoolboy was electrocuted at Barodulali Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Rahat Sardar, 10, was the son of Azizul Haque Sardar of the village, and a third-grader at Barodulali Shisu Niketon.

The deceased was trying to put a plug of a table fan in his room on Friday at 10am, and was electrocuted.

Family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

On the other hand, an electrician was electrocuted in Rupatali area of the city on Thursday noon.

Deceased Salim, 42, was the son of Atahar Ali of Wazirpur Upazila in the district.

Local sources said Salim working in the area at noon. Suddenly, he was electrocuted. He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

BAGERHAT: A college student was electrocuted in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Parthajit Mondal, 23, was an honours third year student at Bagerhat Government PC College, and the son of Prankrishna Mondal of Khiligati Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Locals said Parthajit came in contact with a live wire in the house about 9pm, where a religious programme was going on, leaving him electrocuted.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Chitalmari Police Station Mir Shariful Haque said an unnatural death case was under process.























Three persons including an electrician were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Bagerhat, in two days.BARISHAL: Two persons including an electrician were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gouranadi Upazila and Rupatali area in the city on Friday and Thursday.A schoolboy was electrocuted at Barodulali Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.Deceased Rahat Sardar, 10, was the son of Azizul Haque Sardar of the village, and a third-grader at Barodulali Shisu Niketon.The deceased was trying to put a plug of a table fan in his room on Friday at 10am, and was electrocuted.Family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.On the other hand, an electrician was electrocuted in Rupatali area of the city on Thursday noon.Deceased Salim, 42, was the son of Atahar Ali of Wazirpur Upazila in the district.Local sources said Salim working in the area at noon. Suddenly, he was electrocuted. He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.BAGERHAT: A college student was electrocuted in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.Deceased Parthajit Mondal, 23, was an honours third year student at Bagerhat Government PC College, and the son of Prankrishna Mondal of Khiligati Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.Locals said Parthajit came in contact with a live wire in the house about 9pm, where a religious programme was going on, leaving him electrocuted.Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Chitalmari Police Station Mir Shariful Haque said an unnatural death case was under process.