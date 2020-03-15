Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:04 AM
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Three persons including an electrician were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Bagerhat, in two days.
BARISHAL: Two persons including an electrician were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gouranadi Upazila and Rupatali area in the city on Friday and Thursday.
A schoolboy was electrocuted at Barodulali Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Rahat Sardar, 10, was the son of Azizul Haque Sardar of the village, and a third-grader at Barodulali Shisu Niketon.
The deceased was trying to put a plug of a table fan in his room on Friday at 10am, and was electrocuted.
Family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
On the other hand, an electrician was electrocuted in Rupatali area of the city on Thursday noon.
Deceased Salim, 42, was the son of Atahar Ali of Wazirpur Upazila in the district.
Local sources said Salim working in the area at noon. Suddenly, he was electrocuted. He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.
BAGERHAT: A college student was electrocuted in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Parthajit Mondal, 23, was an honours third year student at Bagerhat Government PC College, and the son of Prankrishna Mondal of Khiligati Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Locals said Parthajit came in contact with a live wire in the house about 9pm, where a religious programme was going on, leaving him electrocuted.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Chitalmari Police Station Mir Shariful Haque said an unnatural death case was under process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day science festival ended on Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Parishad premises
Two-day long Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela
Learning capture workshop held in Gaibandha
69 detained on different charges in three districts
One killed, six injured in road mishaps in two districts
3 electrocuted in 2 dists
Two unknown found dead in two districts
Eight sued for issuing BD passport to Indian citizen


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft