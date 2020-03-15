Two unknown found dead in two districts





BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered an unknown youth's body inside a train at Akhaura Railway Station in the district on Thursday night. His hands and legs were tied.

Railway cleaner Uttam Saha said he saw the body inside a boggy of the Titas Commuter train and informed Akhaura Railway Police Station (PS).

Miscreants might have killed the youth somewhere and then, kept it in a carton, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Shyamol Kanti Das.

BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown woman's floating body from the Tulatali River near the godown of one Mozibor Master in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Bakerganj PS OC M. Abul Kalam said locals saw the body in the river at noon and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.



























