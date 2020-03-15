Eight sued for issuing BD passport to Indian citizen





The accused are: Rajshahi Passport Office Assistant Director (AD) Abjaul Hossain, MLSS Ranju Lal, Office Assistants Humayun Kabir and Delwar Hossain, Data Entry Operators Almas Uddin and Ibrahim Hossain, Typist Abdul Wadud and the Indian citizen Hafez Ahmed.

Deputy Director of Rajshahi ACC Jahangir Alam said ACC AD Mamunur Rashid, who investigated the incident, filed the case on Thursday afternoon against the accused.

The case was recorded with ACC Rajshahi regional office, he added.

Alam also said the passport was issued for Hafez while he was in India in 2017. Hafez went to Saudi Arabia with the Bangladeshi passport.

Mamunur Rashid investigated the incident when he found it to be true.

















