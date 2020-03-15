Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Home Countryside

13 war criminals held in Kurigram

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

KURIGREAM, Mar 14: Police arrested a total of 13 war criminals on March 7 from different areas in Ulipur and Rajarhat upazilas of the district on charge of their involvement in mass killing during the Liberation War, 1971.
The arrested people are: Mofizul Haque, Md Saidur Rahman, Md Shahjahan Ali, Md Abdur Kader, Md Abdur Rahim, Md Ishaque Ali, Md Ismail Hossain, Md Akbar Ali, Md Osman Ali, Md Solaiman Ali, Md Nurul Islam and Md Abdur Rahman of Ulipur Upazila, and Moqbul Hossain of Umarmajid Union in Rajarhat Upazila.  
Following the case lodged by the state with Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal-1, the guilt of the arrested for being involved in mass killing during the Liberation War was proved.
Earlier, a warrant was issued against them under International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh 1/2020.
Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.
It is to be noted that with the assistance of the local Rajakar, Pakistani occupation army killed 697 people including freedom fighters in Dagarkuti Village under Hatiya Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on November 13, 1971.      




