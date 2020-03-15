13 war criminals held in Kurigram





The arrested people are: Mofizul Haque, Md Saidur Rahman, Md Shahjahan Ali, Md Abdur Kader, Md Abdur Rahim, Md Ishaque Ali, Md Ismail Hossain, Md Akbar Ali, Md Osman Ali, Md Solaiman Ali, Md Nurul Islam and Md Abdur Rahman of Ulipur Upazila, and Moqbul Hossain of Umarmajid Union in Rajarhat Upazila.

Following the case lodged by the state with Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal-1, the guilt of the arrested for being involved in mass killing during the Liberation War was proved.

Earlier, a warrant was issued against them under International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh 1/2020.

Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.

It is to be noted that with the assistance of the local Rajakar, Pakistani occupation army killed 697 people including freedom fighters in Dagarkuti Village under Hatiya Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on November 13, 1971.





















