

Feni villagers suffer for foul smell from dead poultry birds

Meanwhile, locals are apprehending the spread of coronavirus for this reason.

Students of different educational institutions are hardly attending classes.

A visit found a canal flowing through the union originating from the Kalidas Pahalia River. About 20 to 25 poultry farms have been established on the banks of the canal. These farms are dumping poultry wastes in the canal, polluting its water.

Besides, the farm owners have been dumping bags full of dead poultry in the canal.

As a result, people are avoiding shopping at Lemua Bazaar beside the river. Due to the foul smell, the presence of students at Dakkhin Lemua Government Primary School has also been declining.

More than 10,000 to 15,000 people of Daulatpur, Sarashia, Masimpur and Mohammadpur areas under Dhalia Union are living in an unfavourable environment.

Families along the river banks are facing severe problems with their regular food consumption and living. Mosques are experiencing thin arrival of locals.

During the last 10 to 15 days, hundreds of bags of dead birds were dumped on the canal's bank near Balua Chowmuhany Government Primary School. The school has been witnessing a decline in the attendance of students.

Shop owner Jatindra Das along the canal said there is no way to open the shop because of foul smell.

Farmer Madol Haque of Masimpur said earlier they used the water of the canal for agricultural purposes, but now the farming is facing setback as the water has become polluted.

Local Union Parishad Member Nurnabi said people are suffering due to dumping of dead poultry birds in the canal. The communication along the canal has been very difficult as well.

"Our living beside the canal has turned unbearable," said farmers Abul Kalam and Abu Yusuf.

Trader Abdul Hakim Rony at Rajarhat Bazaar said there are 50 to 60 shops, Ashrafia Madrasa, orphanage and mosque in the bazaar. Due to foul smell, people are hardly coming here.

Village police member Md Rafiq of Razarhat Bazaar said the poultry owners got angered at him for protesting the dumping of dead hens in the canal.

Dhalia Union Chairman Anwar Ahmed Munshi said he heard the news some days back. He informed it to upazila nirbahi officer and requested necessary measures through conducting mobile court.

























