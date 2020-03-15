Unfit vehicles should be restricted





In Bangladesh many drivers carry fake driving licences and there is practically no limit on how many hours they are allowed to drive at a stretch. Both these contribute to road crashes. Many of these vehicles have fitness certificates even though they are unfit while some don't have the document at all or have expired papers or are entirely illegal. Most drivers are not properly trained and are paid on the basis of trips they make. Recently the High Court instructed the authority concern that vehicles without valid fitness documents will not be allowed to ply the roads in Bangladesh.



The court also inquired to know how many the unfit vehicles were still running on road. Accordingly, the BRTA submitted a report before the HC bench saying that only 1,65,764 vehicles, among 4,58,359, renewed their fitness certificates across the country, such as, 2,92,595 vehicles without valid fitness documents are running on the roads till December 30, 2019.



The BRTA issues fitness certificates just by visual inspection of vehicles. Many unfit vehicles are through slip and some allegedly pay kickback to get through. An Automated Vehicles Monitoring system was set up in 2000 to properly test a vehicle for fitness but it is not used and followed properly. As a result, these unfit vehicles plying on the road causes for frequent road accident and expert says that these vehicles are running as like time bombs on the thoroughfare.



The authority concern should imply strictly to stop unfit vehicles.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

