The sustainable consumers



Duhita Chowdhury



US president John F Kennedy was the first person, who presented his vision of consumer rights in a special message to Congress on 15th March, 1962. Rhetorically, the word 'consumer' means one that utilizes economic goods which directly suggests its close connection to economy. As John F Kennedy has said, "consumers by definition include us all. They are the largest economic group, affecting and affected by almost every public and private economic decision. Yet they are the only important group whose views are often not heard."



So, a consumer can be anyone ranging from the cradle to the tomb. With a view to establishing the consumer rights, in 1960 a group of five consumer organizations from the US, Western Europe and Australia was formed, which was formerly known as the International Organization of Consumer's Union (IOCU) and now as Consumers International.



Every year, Consumer International comes out with a new and important issue and campaigns. In 2019, they campaign on Trusted Smart Products, in 2018 on Making Digital Marketplaces Fairer, in 2017 on Better Digital World, in 2016 on Antibiotics off the Menu and thus it continues. This year, Consumer International has included a universal issue on their agenda and they are calling the people of all over the world for joining together to call for global changes to avert environmental breakdown.



If we look at our present global consumption in numbers, we will find what mountain like task is waiting ahead for us. According to a global survey conducted by National Geography, nearly one million plastic bottles are sold every minute, more than five trillion pieces of plastic are already floating in our ocean, world plastic production of has increased exponentially from 2-3 million tons in 1950 to 162 million in 1993 to 448 million by 2015. If this continues, by 2050 our world will be floating over plastics.

We all know, plastic is a non-biodegradable substance and it exists in our environment from 450 years to forever. Most of our disposed plastics are accumulated in landfills and environment causing numerous problems in our planet earth.



We buy over 80 billion new clothing items a year and consume 3.5 billion tons of food- one third of which is lost or wasted and pollute our environment. So, this year the tag line of Consumers International is 'The Sustainable Consumer'.



They are talking about five notable trends that can drive our progress towards sustainable consumption. These notable trends are- consumer demand for sustainability information, sustainable mobility and ride sharing, circular design and sustainable fashion, drive for sustainable packaging and building products to last.



If the consumers around the world become aware and start to work together for achieving sustainability of our global climate by 2030 our earth will move one step forward towards gaining sustainability. And to attain this goal, the consumers should know about various tools for sustainable lifestyle. Different consumers' organizations can arrange Consumers Information Programs where people will get guidelines for making effective environmental claims.



The sustainable consumers



Clothes and other fashion products can be produced from safe and renewable materials. Different fashion industries can promote the concept of circular design which will encourage the concept of recycling old clothes.



In case of packaging, consumers can choose paper or clothes as packaging material over plastic. If the consumers stop buying products in plastics, it will discourage the companies from further plastic production. Unnecessary use of plastic should be stopped. We can easily recycle the plastic bottles and boxes in various ways rather than throwing them in the nature. One time products can be made from tree leaves or barks.



Humankind's insatiable demand for electronic devices is creating world's fastest growing waste stream. The United Nations calls it a tsunami of e-waste. Report says, 50 million tons of e-wastes are produced each year and if it goes unchecked it will doubled up to 120 million tons by 2050. Our mushrooming stream of screens, cables, chips and motherboards is leading us towards excessive pollution. In solution to this problem, many countries are enacting legislation to deal with the e-waste they generate. Companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung are targeting on the use of recycled and renewable materials.











Last but not the least; we can develop the culture of waste management from our very childhood. People throw wastes anywhere they like which is ultimately leaving a grim impact on our wildlife and nature. If we become aware and change our daily mode of consumption, we can save our earth from its journey towards ruination.



The writer is a Lecturer, Premier University, Chattogram

The consumer movement marks 15th March with World Consumer Rights Day every year, as a mean of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. This day demands the rights of consumers and protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights. If we, as consumers, reduce the trend of car ownership and start to share public transports, it will reduce carbon emission and burning of fossil fuels. This initiative can be effective enough for the reduction of the emission of Green House Gases and will play a major role against global warming. This initiative can be effective enough for the reduction of the emission of Green House Gases and will play a major role against global warming. 