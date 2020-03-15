Let’s hear out ‘the other half’



Bineeta Rahman

The 'better half' is the well-wisher, home maker and sometimes life maker. But how often is she considered as 'the other half' or better half?

We know the convention on elimination of all forms of discrimination against women equals to establishing gender equality. And when it comes to gender equality, we often tend to shout out for women's right for education, financial independence, women's role inpolitical development, women empowerment and so on. But isn't it strongly tied to women's rights of having the same privileges even after getting married?



'Domestic Violence' is a term that is difficult to explain.A joint research conducted by Action Aid Bangladesh and Jatiyo Nari Nirjaton Protirodh Forum, titled "Spotlight on Violence Against Women in Bangladesh: Trends and Solution," shows that two thirds of women in Bangladesh, around 66%, have been victims of domestic violence--and 72.7% of them have never disclosed their experience to others. According to the research, most women in Bangladesh still suffer from chronic abuse, torture, and violence in their homes. Despite high rates of partner violence, most women do not want to disclose their experience to others.



Prof Imtiaz Ahmed of DU International Relations and director of Centre for Genocide Studies said: "There is a stereotype that women are safest at home. However, this is not true because most gender-based violence, in Bangladesh, occurs at home."

"We must create public awareness, especially among men, to protest against gender-based violence against women, to ensure a bright future for all," he added.

But is it always about physical abuse that women go through we are concerned about? How often do we tend to think of taking care of a woman's psychological well-being? Should women stop taking care of their mental health especially when they get married?



When we seem to be anxious about domestic violence, do we unconsciously suppress the question of women's psychological resilience? Are 'Gender Inequality' and 'Domestic Violence' related to each other? Or do they represent each other? May be yes or may be not! If we think in the context of Bangladesh,does domestic violence lead to gender inequality? Does gender inequality restrain the capability of thinking too?So many questions are popping out in my mind. Let's try to find out answers to some of the questions...



Marriage for Bangladeshi woman often includes moving to a new space leaving her family.Depending on the support from the in laws and husband, and the extent of adjustment required, some women adapt over time. But some others spend their whole life time trying to adjust and make that significantly new place as their home. But how much does her husband help the better half to make it a home? Why stresses and demands on adjustments for the better half are certainly higher after marriage?



In Bangladeshi scenario it is very common to expect a woman to give up her job after marriage because women's economic independence is considered to be as one of the barriers that goes against social norms. So, women who were encouraged to think freely start losing their sense self. This suppression of feeling of helplessness leads to depression and anxiety for many of them. May be they do not encounter physical abuse yet this can give rise to symptoms of mental health issue. And how many of us are aware of the mental suppression of such helpless women in the society?



Another expectation from the society is to change a woman's priorities and routine overnight, from a bubbly carefree girl to a responsible and caring daughter-in-law next day. Needless to say in such scenario the better half has to go through a myriad shift as she tries to cope up with a new environment at her in laws' place. How many of us think of giving her a little chance to express what she feels? Let's ask her other half or the husband if he attempts to give his better half a little space where she can be herself to express what she endures in her new journey of life.



Accountability and responsibility become her top priority post marriage and she is presumed to be reliable in doing all her duties. But throughout this time, we tend to forget that she is an ordinary human being, not a super human and she may have dreams, hopes and aspirations to live her life in her own way.But she compromises all her dreams happily and fulfills all the responsibilities because born in a patriarchal society she is taught to be a wife/ daughter-in-law first and then a human.



Career almost takes a backseat in her life when she is a mother. She struggles every moment to balance between work and family because she is the 'mother'. She keeps busy to prove herself even more both at office and home so that she doesn't miss out any of her responsibilities. Every moment it is difficult for her to create harmonious co-existence between career and family. At times she has sleep deprivation, lack of confidence, tiredness and exhaustion. But her consistent effort not to be misjudged and equipped in everything keep her move on. Now the question is how many of themcan expect from their other half or life partner to be by their side in such a crucial transitional time of life?



Let's talk about her patience and maturity that are thought to be the most important for maintaining a proper family life. Since she is brought up with idea of caregiver and nurturer as her priority, she is expected to handle any situation whatsoever. Whether it kills her sense of being herself or not, she always has to stand up to show her calmness and voice to displeasure in a more subtle way. Why do all the responsibilities rely only on her to have a 'happy marriage'?



She is always careful of what to say and what to do so that she may not hurt anyone. She learns to speak her mind after a lot of thought and without hurting anyone. Nevertheless, she is blamed for not taking care of her 'other half' properly and not being able to perform her 'duties' as expected. BUT ISN'T IT ENOUGH NOW? Can we look at the women as human being instead of super human being? Can we stop expecting them to give away all their dreams for saving a marriage that is considered as her obligation only? Can we try to hear what they feel or what they have been going through for decades after decades?













The writer is a Lecturer, BIL (Brac Institute of Languages), Brac University

